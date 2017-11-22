Malawi: Balaka Registers Crime Decrease in 2017

Balaka — Balaka District has registered a nine percent decrease in crime in 2017 from January to October compared to the same period in 2016, the police have said.

Research and Planning Officer for Balaka Police Station Sergeant Mercy Mkondiwa disclosed this when she presented a general crisis report during the Station Executive Committee (SEC) meeting on Tuesday.

Said Mkondiwa: "A total of 864 criminal cases were registered from January to October in 2016 as compared to 786 criminal cases registered over the same period in this year. This represents a decrease of 9 percent."

She attributed this decrease to various interventions that have seen the police working together with communities in making sure that there is sanity in the district.

"As police, we enhanced criminal intelligence collection and crime mapping across the district. We also conducted both day and night foot patrols in all crime prone areas or locations within the town," Mkondiwa said.

She added that the introduction of rapid response team and vehicle also assisted a lot because many citizens were forthcoming in reporting various crimes in their localities.

Meanwhile, a total of 513 criminal cases out of the recorded ones were taken to court from January to October 2017, and 199 cases were convicted from the same period.

Chairperson for the SEC Rexine Namakonje said they will not relent in reducing crime in the district.

"We are geared to work hand in hand with the police especially during this forthcoming festive season where crime rate is high.