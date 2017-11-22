22 November 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Balaka Registers Crime Decrease in 2017

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mary Makhiringa

Balaka — Balaka District has registered a nine percent decrease in crime in 2017 from January to October compared to the same period in 2016, the police have said.

Research and Planning Officer for Balaka Police Station Sergeant Mercy Mkondiwa disclosed this when she presented a general crisis report during the Station Executive Committee (SEC) meeting on Tuesday.

Said Mkondiwa: "A total of 864 criminal cases were registered from January to October in 2016 as compared to 786 criminal cases registered over the same period in this year. This represents a decrease of 9 percent."

She attributed this decrease to various interventions that have seen the police working together with communities in making sure that there is sanity in the district.

"As police, we enhanced criminal intelligence collection and crime mapping across the district. We also conducted both day and night foot patrols in all crime prone areas or locations within the town," Mkondiwa said.

She added that the introduction of rapid response team and vehicle also assisted a lot because many citizens were forthcoming in reporting various crimes in their localities.

Meanwhile, a total of 513 criminal cases out of the recorded ones were taken to court from January to October 2017, and 199 cases were convicted from the same period.

Chairperson for the SEC Rexine Namakonje said they will not relent in reducing crime in the district.

"We are geared to work hand in hand with the police especially during this forthcoming festive season where crime rate is high.

Malawi

First Lady Awarded Honorary Professorship Degree

First Lady Gertrude Mutharika has beenin Global Health by the Peking University School of Public Health (PKUSPH) in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.