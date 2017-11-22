Malawi: M-Climes Project to Boost Meteorological Service

Kasungu — Government has embarked on a K12 billion project called Modernized Climate information and Early Warning Systems M-CLIMES which is expected to boost meteorological service of the country.

Speaking to the District Executive Committee (DEC) members in Kasungu on Tuesday, M-CLIMES country project coordinator Rab Narayan Gaundo said the project is aimed at reducing unpredictable disasters like floods and hailstorms.

"The project intends to install hydro-meteorological equipment in 21 districts including four in the lakeshore for data collection of expected weather. This data will be sent to Department of Meteorological Services of Malawi for verification," Gaundo explained.

He said the outcomes will be sent back to the public through mobile text messages and the traditional media so that people should have accurate and proper information on weather patterns in their communities.

Country director for risky reduction in Malawi James Chiusiwa said that people should have a better understanding of the project during its implementation period hence the need to enlighten them about the project before it starts.

The Multi-billion project will run for six years starting from this year to 2022. It is being funded by the Green Climate Fund and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) through the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DODMA).