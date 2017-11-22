22 November 2017

Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Africa: CAF President Received By President Sassou Nguesso

CAF President Ahmad paid a courtesy call on Congolese President, Denis Sassou Nguesso, on Tuesday, 21 November 2017, in Brazzaville.

On his first visit to Congo since assuming the reins of the continent's soccer governing body last March, the CAF President explained to his host reforms initiated during his eight months in office.

Accompanied by CAF 2nd Vice President, Constant Omari Selemani, he also had audience with the Congolese Minister of Sport.

The CAF President later visited the Kintele Sports Complex and the new headquarters of the Congolese Football Federation, due for completion next February.

