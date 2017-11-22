21 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Southern Africa: Angola - Zambian President Leaves Luanda

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Zambian President Edgar Lungu left Luanda Tuesday after attending the SADC Political Cooperation, Defense and Security Cooperation Troika Special Summit.

Edgar Lungu was seen off at Luanda's "4 de Fevereiro" International Airport by Angolan foreign minister, Manuel Augusto.

Luanda governor Adriano Mendes de Carvalho, and other officials also joined the delegation to bid farewell to Zambian official.

Angolan head of State, João Lourenço, met in Luanda with president of Zambia Edgar Lungu, and South Africa Jacob Zuma on the ongoing situation in Zimbabwe and search for solution to the crisis.

On the dawn of 13 November Zimbabwe army troops stormed the house of President Robert Mugabe and some public institutions, as well as detained some state personalities, including the Head of State, and besieged the country's capital, Harare.

Angola

Call to Prosecute Former President Dos Santos

Angolan ruling MPLA party veteran and historian Ambrósio Lukoki wants former President José Eduardo dos… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.