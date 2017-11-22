Southern Africa: Angola - Zambian President Leaves Luanda

Luanda — Zambian President Edgar Lungu left Luanda Tuesday after attending the SADC Political Cooperation, Defense and Security Cooperation Troika Special Summit.

Edgar Lungu was seen off at Luanda's "4 de Fevereiro" International Airport by Angolan foreign minister, Manuel Augusto.

Luanda governor Adriano Mendes de Carvalho, and other officials also joined the delegation to bid farewell to Zambian official.

Angolan head of State, João Lourenço, met in Luanda with president of Zambia Edgar Lungu, and South Africa Jacob Zuma on the ongoing situation in Zimbabwe and search for solution to the crisis.

On the dawn of 13 November Zimbabwe army troops stormed the house of President Robert Mugabe and some public institutions, as well as detained some state personalities, including the Head of State, and besieged the country's capital, Harare.