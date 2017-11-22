22 November 2017

South Africa: Suspect Arrested With AK47 Assault Rifles

Mpumalanga — The Hawk's Nelspruit Serious Organised Crime with the assistance of Provincial cash in transit task team and the National Intervention Unit arrested a 47-year-old suspect for possession of unlicensed firearms.

The suspect was found in possession of two AK47 assault rifles which are suspected to have been used in an attempted Cash-In-Transit last week Friday on the N4 between Kanyamazane and Matsulu. During the operation members also seized two vehicles, cell phones, different types of magazines and protective gloves.

The suspect is expected to appear at the Kanyamazane Magistrate Court today on charges of unlawful possession of firearms and suspected stolen property.

The Hawks Provincial Head Major General Zodwa Mokoena applauded the team and appreciated the community for providing information which led to the arrest of the suspects.

