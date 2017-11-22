Angola: Bie - Government Wants to Attract Investors to Cunje Hub

Cuito — The government of the central Bié province continues working with national and foreign businessmen to attract and secure investments for the Cunje industrial complex, located 07 km north from the province's capital, Cuito city.

The objective is to increase business-class investment in industry sector, to boost the economy and improve the quality of the inhabitants, said the vice governor for Technical and Infrastructure Sector, José Tchatuvela.

José Tchatuvela was speaking at the presentation ceremony of the Integrated Information System (SIMIND) of the Ministry of Industry, ahead of National Industry Day (November 23).

He said that it is the Government's intention to help entrepreneurs in the recovery of small and medium-sized enterprises, improve business and boost the generation of more jobs for young people.

As for the Integrated Information System (SIMIND), he explained that it is a platform that will strengthen the exchange between the State and the business class, aiming at the growth of the economy.

The information system comprises the Census of Industry of Angola (CIANG), the industrial production research of Angola (PPIANG), the industry register (CADI) and the industrial licensing system (SILAI).

More than 250 local entrepreneurs are attending the meeting.