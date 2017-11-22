22 November 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Alleged Drug Mule Remanded in Custody

Jason Dylan Walker (39), made a brief appearance at the Bellville Magistrate's Court today following his arrest on Monday for alleged drug dealing allegations, after he landed at the Cape Town International Airport (CTIA).

In an intelligence driven operation by members of the Hawks' narcotics enforcement bureau and border police the suspect was being monitored after information was provided that he will be arriving into the country from Luanda allegedly with drugs. On arrival the suspect was identified and taken to a nearby medical facility for x-rays, which revealed foreign objects in his abdomen which were later identified as 35 bullets of cocaine, weighing about 500 grams and valued at approximately R200 000.

The matter has been postponed to 29 November 2017, to allow for further investigation. Walker who originates from Malmesbury near Cape Town remains in custody.

