Libya: Govt Condemns Migrant Slavery in Libya

Below reads the full text of the release:

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad (MoFA) of the Republic of The Gambia is dismayed by the ongoing horrific and indignant reports on the sale of African migrants as slaves in Libya.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounces in the strongest terms, slavery in all its forms and considers the practice an egregious violation of human rights and human dignity. Such inhumane and degrading acts are against the high values of freedom, justice and respect for human rights cherished by all civilised societies.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on the highest Libyan authorities, the African Union, the United Nations and the International Community to undertake thorough investigations immediately in order to put an end to these gruesome atrocities which have no place in this day and age.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to reiterate that slavery in all its forms will not be condoned and calls on the International Community to condemn the practice in pursuit of global peace, security and the respect for human rights. As a first measure amongst others, the Minister of Foreign Affairs has given instructions for the inclusion of this topic at the top of the agenda at the upcoming Africa-EU summit in Abidjan, Ivory Coast."