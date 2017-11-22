21 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Huila - Deputy Investigation Service Director Arrested

Lubango — Deputy director of the Criminal Investigation Services of the southern Huíla province Abel Wayaha has been arrested on charges of embezzling fuel.

This was announced Tuesday by the Prosecutor of Criminal Investigation Service (SIC), Adão do Nascimento.

The embezzled fuel was designed for Arimba Thermal plant.

This is part of the first phase of the investigation process, which also involves a group of workers, charged with embezzling public assets.

They are employees from the Oil Society Sonangol, Prodel (Electricity Distribution Agency) and police officers of the criminal investigation.

The prosecutor said that Abel Wayaha awaits trial, as the proceeding has been completed.

The second phase of investigation into the case started a few days ago and comprises five defendants still at large, including Amadeu Alberto Suana, Director of Criminal Investigation Services in the province.

Hundred thirty-two diesel tankers, totaling 4.2 million liters, have gone missing since November 2016.

The case emerged in January this year, worth more than 550 million Kwanzas, he argued.

