South Africa: Nehawu Invites Media to Cover KZN Provincial Day of Action to Take Place Tomorrow in PMB

press release

The National Education Health and Allied Workers' Union [NEHAWU] invites the media to cover the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Day of Action set to take place tomorrow in Pietermaritzburg.

The Day of Action will take the form of a march that will be directed to both the Premier and Provincial treasury. NEHAWU members will gather at Dales Park at 10am and march to the Provincial Legislature located at 244 Langalibalele Street where the premier, Willies Mchunu, will accept the memorandum of demands.

The march will then proceed straight to Treasury House which is located at 145 Chief Albert Luthuli Street in Pietermaritzburg where a memorandum will be handed-over to the MEC for Finance, Belinda Scott, at 13H00.

NEHAWU in the Province has been closely monitoring the gross corruption, maladministration and total collapse of good governance in the Provincial government. Tax payers' money continues to be used recklessly while some of it also continues to find its way into the pockets of greedy thieves. NEHAWU demands that spending be influenced by public interest and desire to improve service delivery. So far the public service has been the biggest victim of these financial mishaps. Health services especially the oncology department are facing major crises because of the looting of state resources.

The march will also call for an immediate intervention to make sure that hospitals have enough staff across all sectors from doctors to cleaners and also for the insourcing of services like security, cleaners and all functions essentials for hospitals to fulfil their critical role of providing health services. NEHAWU will intensify its call for the filling of all vacant posts in order to improve service delivery.

A memorandum will be submitted during the Day of Action. The memorandum of demands will amongst others include the following:

End of corruption and maladministration in the Provincial government.

Prosecution of those who have looted public funds.

Immediate intervention on the oncology crisis and other problems in the health care system.

Filling of all funded vacant posts in order to improve service delivery and ensure employment opportunities to unemployed graduates and young people immediately.

End of outsourcing of all key government functions.

Drop immediately austerity measures on wage bill and personnel to improve conditions of service and better pay as part of boosting low morale and encouraging better performance of public servants.

Immediately stop the implementation of neoliberal macroeconomic policies that undermine industrialization and job-creation.

Immediately absorb community health-care workers to become part of healthcare service and must constitute an integral part of the public service in order to improve their conditions of employment and receive a better salaries.

Full implementation of National Health Insurance as it ensures the constitutional right of citizens to health as per the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa.

Immediately fast track the engagement and conclusion of the comprehensive social security system.

Imposition of wealth tax to fund free education.

We are happy with our state of readiness and the success of our mobilisation for the Day of Action. We encourage our members to come in numbers to register their discomforts with both the Premier and treasury.

Members of the media are invited to attend and to cover the march.