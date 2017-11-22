South Africa: Cosatu Northern Cape Statement On the Recently Held Young Workers Conference

press release

The Congress of South African Trade Union in the Northern Cape held a Young Workers Conference on Monday, 20 November 2017 to establish an interim structure for young workers in preparation for the national launch in 2018. That gathering received messages of support from the Progressive youth alliance (COSAS, SASCO, ANCYL and YCL) who formed part of the deliberations.

The Conference resolved as follows:

To embark on a programme that seeks to attract young workers into the trade unions as they seem to be less interested in joining unions.

To ensure that challenges facing young workers take the centre stage in the deliberations at all levels.

To convene a workshop to dissect the discussion document in preparation for the National Conference in 2018.

Our young workers recognised the fact that they are the future of the trade union movement and have a lot to learn from their forebears in advancing the struggle for economic emancipation.

The following comrades were elected into the interim structure of the COSATU Young Workers in the Northern Cape:

1. Convenor: Comrade Donny Maphage (NUM)

2. Alternate Convenor: Olwethu Saki (DENOSA)

3. Coodinator: Steffanus Cornelius (NEHAWU)

4. Alternate Co-ordinator: Emmanuel Moleele (SADTU)

5. Additional: Nompumelelo Mpata (SAMWU)

