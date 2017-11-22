21 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Southern Africa: Angola - SADC Leaders Assess Situation in Zimbabwe

Luanda — Angolan and South African Presidents João Lourenço and Jacob Zuma respectively are expected Wednesday in Zimbabwe to evaluate the current situation in southern Africa country, under the initiative by SADC Organ on Defence and Security Policies.

The mission is set to assess the situation on ground and search for solution to the crisis following mounting pressures on Zimbabwe's president Robert Mugabe to step down.

The decision was released at the end of the Troika Summit of SADC political, defence and security cooperation body on Tuesday in Luanda, Angola.

South Africa's Jacob Zuma is participating in his capacity as SADC chair, while João Lourenço as head of Organ on Defence and Security Policies.

The organisation expressed its deep concern about the political situation in the member State.

In a brief statement, at the end of one-hour meeting, the participants congratulated the Angolan President, João Lourenço, on hosting the event.

Prior to the meeting, João Lourenço and his South African counterpart, Jacob Zuma, held a 30-minute meeting aimed at coordinating the stance.

On the dawn of 13 November Zimbabwe army troops stormed the house of President Robert Mugabe and some public institutions, as well as detained some state personalities, including the Head of State, and besieged the country's capital, Harare.

