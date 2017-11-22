South Africa: Suspects Arrested for Alleged Theft and Fraud

press release

Tashreeq Shungking (36) appeared before the Motherwell Magistrate court on Monday for alleged theft amounting to approximately R1, 2 million.

Shungking arrest follows an investigation by the Port Elizabeth serious commercial crime unit of the Hawks which culminated last week Friday.

It is alleged that while Shungking, an IT specialist for a car part manufacturing company in Port Elizabeth, would order IT equipment for the company, sign for it and upon delivery he would allegedly sell the equipment for personal gain. It is alleged the Shungking allegedly operated between April 2016 to February 2017 resulting in the company loosing almost R1, 2 million in assets.

Shungking will appear again on 28 November 2017 in the same court for a formal bail application.

Meanwhile, Riaan Sharp (51) and his ex-wife Lindy Johanna Sharp (44) appeared before the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes court last week Friday for alleged fraud amounting to over R4 million. It is alleged that while Lindy Sharp was employed as a bookkeeper at an electronics company in Port Elizabeth, she channelled creditor's payments from the business's account into her personal bank account. She is also accused of awarding herself a substantial salary increase and bonus without the knowledge of the company's director.

It is alleged that two bank accounts were used opened under Riaan Sharp's name. Riaan Sharp received R2000 bail while Lindy Sharp remains in custody as she is serving a prison sentence for another fraud case.

Their next court appearance is on 13 December 2017.