22 November 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Hawks Arrest Two Suspects for Drug Dealing

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Unit members arrested two suspects aged 41 and 48 for allegedly dealing in drugs on Tuesday.

The duo was arrested after Hawks members received information about a vehicle that was allegedly en-route from Gauteng to Limpopo to deliver drugs. The Hawks reacted swiftly on the information and spotted the alleged vehicle in Mookgopong (Naboomspruit) where it was immediately stopped. During the search of the vehicle, CAT drugs with an estimated street value of R300 000-00 was seized.

Both suspects are expected to appear before the Mookgopong Magistrate Court on 23 November 2017 whilst investigations continue.

South Africa

Governments Are Closing Down Space for Civil Society - Jay Naidoo

Currently a political and social activist, Jay Naidoo was a pioneering trade unionist who fought apartheid in South… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.