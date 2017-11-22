South Africa: Hawks Arrest Two Suspects for Drug Dealing

press release

The Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Unit members arrested two suspects aged 41 and 48 for allegedly dealing in drugs on Tuesday.

The duo was arrested after Hawks members received information about a vehicle that was allegedly en-route from Gauteng to Limpopo to deliver drugs. The Hawks reacted swiftly on the information and spotted the alleged vehicle in Mookgopong (Naboomspruit) where it was immediately stopped. During the search of the vehicle, CAT drugs with an estimated street value of R300 000-00 was seized.

Both suspects are expected to appear before the Mookgopong Magistrate Court on 23 November 2017 whilst investigations continue.