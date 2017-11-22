22 November 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane Leads 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children Campaign in Mpumalanga, 25 Nov

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Minister of Communications to lead the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children Campaign in Siyabuswa, Mpumalanga

Minister of Communications Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane together with MEC of Community Safety, Security and Liaison in Mpumalanga Petrus Ngomana , will lead a campaign of 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children campaign in Siyabuswa, Mpumalanga on the Saturday the 25th of November 2017.

The government has done a lot to combat abuse against women and children, since 1994, government has developed several pieces of legislation to redress societal ills affecting women and children. These include laws such as the prevention and combating of Trafficking in Persons which is aimed at fighting the trafficking of young girls and women, and also the practice of ukuthwala.

The Department of Communications, through its entity Films and Publications Board (FPB), has recently tabled a bill before parliament that seeks to protect cyber bulling against children.

Additionally, the government-led 16 Days of Activism For No Violence Against Women and Children is an international awareness-raising campaign. It takes place every year from 25 November to 10 December. South Africa adopted the campaign in 1998 as one of the intervention strategies towards creating a society free of violence. The campaign continues to raise awareness among South Africans about the negative impact of violence against women and children.

Minister Kubayi-Ngubane will also use the opportunity to create awareness about Broadcasting Digital Migration, she will visit Pelonolo a centre for learners with mental challenges with disabilities to donate television set and witness the installation of Set Top Box.

Issued by: Department of Communications

South Africa

Governments Are Closing Down Space for Civil Society - Jay Naidoo

Currently a political and social activist, Jay Naidoo was a pioneering trade unionist who fought apartheid in South… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.