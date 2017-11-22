South Africa: Minister Joe Maswanganyi Hands Over Bicycles to Learners and Joins Road Safety Prayer in Mpumalanga, 24 Nov

press release

The Minister of Transport, Honourable Joe Maswanganyi, MP together with the Executive Mayor of the Nkomazi Local Municipality, Her Excellency Cllr Thulisile Khoza will, on Friday, 24th November 2017 officially hand over more than 250 bicycles to learners from Langa Secondary School in the Boschfontein community in Mpumalanga.

The Minister and Executive Mayor will be joined among other dignatories by the Mpumalanga MEC for Security, Safety & Liaison Mr Petrus Ngomane, MEC for Public Works, Roads and Transport Sasekani Manzini and the Executive Mayor of the Ehlanzeni Disrtrict Municipality Her Excelleny Cllr. Jesta Sidell.

The distribution of the bicycles forms part of the Non-motorised, Shova Kalula programme of the Department of Transport targeted at learners from a previously disadvantaged background who walk to and from school more than 5 kilometres.

The principals will also be joined by members of various church and faith-based organisations for a Road Safety Prayer on the day,

As part of the proceedings for the day, members of the community will also be able to interact with and be assisted by officials from the Road Traffic Infringement Agency (RTIA) and the Road Accident Fund (RAF), both agencies of the Department of Transport to get information on their traffic infringement status and road crash claims they might have on site.

Issued by: Department of Transport