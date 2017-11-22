22 November 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: President Jacob Zuma No Longer Traveling to Zimbabwe

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

President Jacob Zuma will no longer travel to Harare in the Republic of Zimbabwe today, Wednesday 22 November 2017.

The SADC Organ Troika Plus SADC Chairperson Summit that met in Angola yesterday, 21 November 2017, had taken a decision that the SADC Chairperson, President Zuma and the Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, President Joao Lourenco of Angola should travel to Zimbabwe to assess the situation on behalf of SADC.

The visit has now been postponed until further notice.

Issued by: The Presidency

South Africa

Governments Are Closing Down Space for Civil Society - Jay Naidoo

Currently a political and social activist, Jay Naidoo was a pioneering trade unionist who fought apartheid in South… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.