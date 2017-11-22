Liberian Women Back Legal Process

Liberian women under the banner, Women's Situation Room, have backed the ongoing legal process by Liberty Party and others regarding alleged irregularities and fraud during the October 10 elections.

In a statement read by Cllr. Yvette Chesson-Wureh, head of the Women's Situation Room at a news conference Tuesday, the women said the legal process is good for Liberia's democracy.

"We Liberians promulgated our Constitution in 1986. We are now involved in testing not only our constitution, but in upholding our rule of law," the statement said.

The women called on the Board of Commissioners at the National Elections Commission (NEC) to expedite the hearing of cases.

"The end of both the current President of Liberia's term and those of the sitting members of the House of Representatives is in January 2018. Our Supreme Court has prioritized the elections cases and will hear them expeditiously. We ask everyone to let us move forward together to bring about a smooth transition of power from the current government to a duly newly elected government in 2018," the women stressed.

They called on the media to present the current national situation in a less heated manner and should not inflame people's feelings about this constitutional process.

The women argued that the constitution was not invented by "these people holding positions now. They are following a process that has been in existence in our constitution since its inception in 1986."

They contended that the fact the aggrieved parties are following the legal procedures, it is important for everyone to be patient and see how the process works out regardless of who it favors.

They called on political parties and politicians to continue to display maturity by keeping their supporters calm.