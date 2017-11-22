Liberia: 'Beneficiary of Frauds'

Ambassador George Weah of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), has described Vice President Joseph Boakai as a 'beneficiary of frauds' in the last past two presidential and legislative elections.

The CDC standard bearer said it is unfortunate for the Unity Party to align with the Liberty Party and others to cry foul after he has benefited from the 'fraudulent' 2005 and 2011 elections.

Weah claimed that he won the elections in 2005 and 2011 but was allegedly robbed through fraudulent means.

Ambassador Weah bragged that if the run-off election is rescheduled for more than one time, he will defeat Ambassador Boakai and his 'failed' Unity Party.

Weah made the statement in an exclusive interview with the Voice of America (VOA) on Monday in Monrovia.

He said Liberians voted for him in the first round because they believed he can develop the country and reconcile Liberians.

"I came to this race with the intention of winning; I spoke to my people and they are resolved; they believed in me as a good leader that intends working hard in the best interest of the country and people; this is why they voted for me in the first round and they are ready to vote again," he maintained.

Senator Weah told the VOA that he is confident that the Supreme Court will allow the process to proceed because Liberians are eager to choose their next leader.

"We are waiting for the verdict; Liberians are resolved to elect their next leader, and we continue to tell our people to remain peaceful and hopeful," Weah added.

At the same time, Weah has dismissed the possibility of an interim government that is being rumored in the wake of delay in conducting the run-off election.

He pointed out that Liberians have passed the stage of interim government, and are expecting a smooth transition wherein the democratic government will be turning over to another democratic government.