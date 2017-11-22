Liberia: Paye, Boakai Responsible

Vice President and Standard-bearer of the Unity Party (UP) as well as Party Chairman are blamed as the mastermind of the party's involvement in the legal action against the outcome of the October 10 polls.

As the second party with the highest votes, UP is scheduled to go to a runoff with the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) with highest in the first place. The runoff is delayed because of the challenge to the outcome of the polls filed by the Liberty Party, which was later joined by the UP and other parties.

Calls from Liberia's partners to abandon the legal course in favor of the runoff have been proving difficult, but a UP executive committee member has added his voice to the calls.

Representative Worlea Saywah Dunah blamed Standard-hearer Joseph Boakai and chairman Wilmot Paye for leading the party down the current course, as the decision did not meet the approval of the Executive Committee.

Dunah who did seek reelection requests UP to abandon the court action against the National Elections Commission (NEC).

Appearing Monday on the Truth Breakfast Show (TBS) aired on Truth 96.1FM, the UP executive argued the party's decision to seek a legal redress undermines its position to be qualified for the runoff election in the country.

"If you call for a re-run of the presidential elections as the Unity Party is calling for, you are in essence rejecting the status of qualified to run in the planned runoff. If you say I want a re-run it means you are saying I do not accept the result and I do not qualify for the runoff," Representative Dunah told his host.

The Unity Party lawmaker indicated that the action taken by his party is a grave one and as such; the party should have seek the endorsement of the National Executive Committee of the UP.

Rep. Dunah asserted that the fact that the UP would choose to go to court alongside the Liberty Party amounts to giving credence to what he called a defeated fore, the LP.

"The party's executive committee was never consulted before taking the action it took, it was singlehandedly carried out by the party's standard-bearer, vice president Joseph Nyumah Boakai and its national chairman, Wilmot Paye," Paye claimed.

The Nimba County lawmaker said if the party can openly disregard its own constitution and by-law, it could do same with the country's constitution if elected as the next government.

Dunah also disclosed that the executive committee of the party had no idea to the picking of the party's vice standard-bearer, House Speaker James Emmanuel Nuquay, but was only heard on national radio.

UP, LP, ANC and the All Liberian Party have taken the NEC to task over the results of the October 10 polls for what they consider as massive fraud and gross irregularities which according to them undermined the elections results.

Meanwhile, Unity party and the main opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) are expected to go for a run-off election because they finished as the two major winners.