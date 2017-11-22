Liberia: 'Fraud Beneficiary' - Weah Brands VP Boakai

Photo: allafrica.com

Joseph Boakai and George Weah.

The presidential candidate on the ticket of the main opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) and Montserrado County Senator, George Weah says Vice President Joseph Boakai is a beneficiary of fraud.

Speaking in an interview with Voice of America (VOA) Africa service, James Butty, Senator Weah intoned that both in 2005 and 2011 his party then, the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) won the election, but was cheated in favor of the ruling Unity Party of which vice president Boakai became the country's vice president. "I have kept the peace in this country for the last twelve years and those who all are claiming that they were cheated, even Mr. Boakai himself is a complete and direct beneficiary of fraud in this country. So it so disheartening that he is now complaining that there was fraud in the just ended elections process," Senator said.

The CDC standard bearer indicated that whether or not, the election process would goes into three or four folds, he is convinced that the Unity Party of vice president Boakai would be beaten and that the party would retired for the better.

The former Liberian international soccer star asserted that he has so much confidence in the ability of the Supreme Court to properly adjudicate the matter, thus, the CDC stands ready at all times to go into the elections process.

Senator Weah, at the same time disagreed with those calling for an interim government, noting that the idea of Liberia forming an interim arrangement is far from reality.

"The issue of forming an interim government is far from reality. There is no war in this country; I think we have passed that stage of interim government. We went to war and we came to an interim leadership and passed, we came to a democratic process and now we have a government in place. We are expecting a transition because the government in place will soon be leaving and madam Sirleaf will be turning over to a newly elected government, so I think we are far from an interim government," the CDC presidential candidate stressed.

Senator Weah asserted that he doesn't understand why Liberians would even be thinking about an interim government, adding that those days are over in the history of Liberia.

There have been rumors in some quarters and street corners over the uncertainty of the runoff election in the country, something which might lead to the setting up of an interim government.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Weah has reiterated calls for Liberians, particularly partisans and supporters of the CDC to remain calm as the court and the NEC properly and timely adjudicate matter arising from the elections process.