22 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Mnangagwa Visits Zuma Before Heading to Zimbabwe

Tagged:

Related Topics

Incoming Zimbabwean president Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has paid President Jacob Zuma a courtesy call before heading home, the Presidency tweeted on Wednesday.

A tweet by the Presidency, which read: "Former vice-president of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Honourable Mr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, paid a courtesy call on President Jacob Zuma before heading back to Harare, Zimbabwe today, 22 November 2017," was accompanied by a photograph of the two leaders smiling as they shook hands.

News24 reported earlier that Zuma had postponed his trip to Zimbabwe following the resignation of former president Robert Mugabe.

"The SADC Organ Troika plus SADC chairperson summit that met in Angola today (Tuesday), 21 November 2017, had taken a decision that the SADC chairperson, President Zuma and the chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, President Joao Lourenco of Angola should travel to Zimbabwe to assess the situation on behalf of the SADC," the Presidency in a statement.

After 37 years in power, Mugabe resigned as president on Tuesday shortly after Parliament began impeachment proceedings against him.

Zimbabweans celebrated outside the Parliament building after hearing the news.

Source: News24

South Africa

Governments Are Closing Down Space for Civil Society - Jay Naidoo

Currently a political and social activist, Jay Naidoo was a pioneering trade unionist who fought apartheid in South… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.