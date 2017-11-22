South Africa: Mnangagwa Visits Zuma Before Heading to Zimbabwe

Incoming Zimbabwean president Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has paid President Jacob Zuma a courtesy call before heading home, the Presidency tweeted on Wednesday.

A tweet by the Presidency, which read: "Former vice-president of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Honourable Mr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, paid a courtesy call on President Jacob Zuma before heading back to Harare, Zimbabwe today, 22 November 2017," was accompanied by a photograph of the two leaders smiling as they shook hands.

News24 reported earlier that Zuma had postponed his trip to Zimbabwe following the resignation of former president Robert Mugabe.

"The SADC Organ Troika plus SADC chairperson summit that met in Angola today (Tuesday), 21 November 2017, had taken a decision that the SADC chairperson, President Zuma and the chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, President Joao Lourenco of Angola should travel to Zimbabwe to assess the situation on behalf of the SADC," the Presidency in a statement.

After 37 years in power, Mugabe resigned as president on Tuesday shortly after Parliament began impeachment proceedings against him.

Zimbabweans celebrated outside the Parliament building after hearing the news.

Source: News24