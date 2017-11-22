Liberia: Akinsanya Deserts Liberty Party

Photo: Liberian Observer

Israel Arkinsanya, former chairman of the opposition Liberty Party.

Ex-chairman of the Liberty Party yesterday tendered his resignation from the party, providing no reasons for the decision which comes a day after the Hearing Officer of the National Elections Commission (NEC) ruled against the Party in the election fraud and irregularities complaints it filed few days after the official results of the October 10 polls were announced.

Public opinion is divided on the party's legal action which has delayed the runoff election between the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) and the ruling Unity Party (UP).

Whether his decision is a disapproval of the way the LP is proceeding with the issue could not be established. He confirmed to this paper that he posted the resignation letter on his page.

The resignation of Mr. Israel Akinsanya, who has been one of the party's venerated characters, could reverberate and be seen as tacit desertion of Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine whom has been working with over the past three elections.

Cllr. Brumskine who was the party's flag-bearer during the October 10 polls is the main push of the legal process the party engineered. The decision came to public glare via social media where he posted his letter of resignation addressed to party Chairman, Mr. Benjamin Sanvee.

"Today, I tender the below to the Chairman of Liberty Party," he posted on his Facebook page Tuesday. Dated November 21, 2017, the letter states: "This letter, serves as my resignation letter effective immediately, from the Liberty Party. I thank you and the Executive Committee for the time served."

Allegation of financial impropriety tainted his political career as chairman of the Liberty Party before the 2011 elections, as he was forced to resign. It was alleged Mr. Akinsanya had squandered over US$2.5 million from the Lone Star Cell Management.

He was sued and after weeks of legal tussling, he was held liable for which the Civil Law Court at the Temple of Justice issued a notice of sale on two houses belonging to him.

At the time, the notice placed at the entrance of the court at the Temple of Justice identified one of the houses as one located on 16th Street in Sinkor while another is in Duazon, Margibi County.

The two houses were up for sale for the amount of US$1,050,238.15 and LD$13,475.00 respectively and that it will be sold on October 24, 2015 at 10:00 a.m. in the court yard at the Temple of Justice and will be bought by the highest bidder stated the court notice.

The move by the Civil Court was after the Supreme Court upheld the opinion of the lower Civil Law Court in the case of the International Bank (IB) versus the SIRR Marketing Corporation owned by Israel Akinsanya over the petition for closure of mortgage.