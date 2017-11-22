22 November 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Tanzania Scraps Coffee Levies to Boost Production

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Apolinari Tairo

The Tanzanian government is scrapping taxes and levies imposed on coffee as part of measures to boost production.

The move follows complaints by farmers about multiple taxes imposed on coffee and other cash crops.

Minister for Agriculture Charles Tizeba said that the government will scrap 17 levies and taxes. They include coffee buying, processing and selling fee as well as the marketing fees.

Tanzania has been charging $1,000 for a licence to sell coffee abroad, $20 for a permit to purchase parchment dry cherry coffee and $250 for a coffee processing licence.

The country has put in place a 10-year development plan to raise the annual production of coffee. It is expected production will increase from 50,000 tonnes to 100,000 tonnes over the next four years.

Coffee accounts for about five per cent of Tanzania's total exports and generates about $100 million per year, the Tanzania Coffee Board said.

The crop provides direct income to some 400,000 smallholders who produce 90 per cent of the country's coffee. Tanzania is the fourth largest coffee-producing country in Africa after Ethiopia, Ivory Coast and Uganda.

Tanzania

President Warns Corrupt Ruling Party Cadres

THE ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM)'s National Chairman, President John Magufuli, yesterday warned members of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.