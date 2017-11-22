South Africa: Premier Supra Mahumapelo Addresses Reconciliation and World Aids Day Commemoration, 2 Dec

press release

Plans to unite the citizens of Bokone Bophirima and to intensify the fight against the scourge of HIV and AIDS will come to the fore again when the Provincial Government will be hosting Reconciliation and World Aids Day Commemoration at Mogwase stadium - Moses Kotane Local Municipality which will be addressed by Premier Supra Mahumapelo.

In line with the vision of the fifth Administration, the event will set the tone for the implementation of Reconciliation, Healing and Renewal - RHR programme among diversified groups and highlight achievements reached with regard to the HIV/AIDS Programme.

The event also seeks to promote a united society, implement the RHR Charter Actions and Commitments, keep unity within diversity and help forge a closer relationship with affected communities in promoting tolerance.

Members of the media are invited to cover the event that will be held as follows:

Date: Saturday, 02 December 2017

Venue: Mogwase Stadium

Time: 08h00

Transport for local media has been arranged. For RSVP, please contact Thebeetsile Keameditse on TKeameditse@nwpg.gov.za or 082 797 6955 OR Kagiso Metswamere on KMetswamere@nwpg.gov.za or 079 508 5232.

Issued by: North West Office of the Premier