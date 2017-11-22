South Africa: Samwu to March At the Vhembe District Municipality

press release

The South African Municipal Workers' Union (SAMWU) at the Vhembe District Municipality which covers areas such as Musina, Thohoyandou, Louis Trichardt and Malamulele will be staging a protest march and handing over a memorandum of demands to the Political Management Team (PMT) which is composed by the Executive Mayor, the Chief Whip and the Speaker of Council.

The protest march by the workers and the community has been triggered by the labour relationship that is at its lowest since the advent of the District Municipality in the year 2000. SAMWU has exhausted all attempts to engage the employer, to seek amicable solutions of the impasse, with regard to various labour related issues without success.

The situation at VDM currently has a direct negative impact on the core mandate of the District Municipality, and service delivery to the community has been gravely compromised.

Amongst the issues that SAMWU is concerned with at the municipality are the following:

Non implementation of Council Resolutions.

Disregard of Council Policies (e.g. Selection and Recruitment Policy).

Nepotism on Recruitment.

Unfair Labour Practice.

Non provision of working tools.

Non provision of working materials.

Abuse of Procurement Regulations.

Unilateral and non-consultation on organisational structure restructuring.

Deterioration of water and sanitation infrastructure.

Poor Service Delivery.

The municipality is on the verge of collapsing due to knee-jack management style and the overt arrogance by the employer. SAMWU will not stand idle while workers' and communities' interests are under siege by those deployed by the ANC.