Liberia: ANC's Fate Lies in Recount for Seat in 54th Legislature

The hope of Alex Cummings' ANC for the party's only elected seat now rests on Bong County District #4 incumbent Rep. Lester Paye , pending a recount of votes cast for his seat.

71 ANC candidates failed to secure seats in October 10 elections

The Alternative National Congress (ANC) will not hold a single seat in Liberia's 54th Legislature if incumbent lawmaker Lester Paye of Bong County District #4 fails again in the recount of votes cast during the recent elections. The recount is expected to be conducted today.

None of the 71 ANC candidates secured a win during the October polls making the party the only one among the seven top parties to tally zero in the 2017 representatives elections despite being the party with the highest contestants. The ANC fielded 56 males and 15 female aspirants.

That number placed the party second to the Independent candidates who fielded 96 contestants.

Following the ANC, the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) had 69 aspirants; while the United People's Party and the Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE) had 64 apiece, with the Unity Party (UP) carrying 63.

According to the NEC results, 21 contestants each from the CDC and UP accrued the highest numbers from 42 to 73 districts across the country, followed by 12 Independent candidates. The People's United Party (PUP) put forward six candidates while Liberty Party (LP), All Liberian Party (ALP) and the Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE), three each.

The remaining parties, United People's Party (UPP), Liberia National Union (LINU), Liberia People's Party (LPP), and Liberia Transformation Party (LTP), had one each.

UP aspirant Robert P. Womba earned the highest votes of 4,232, equivalent to 19.6% of the votes among the 14 candidates who contested the Bong County District #4 election. He was followed by ANC incumbent lawmaker Lester Paye with 3,471 votes, equivalent to 16.1 percent.

According to the NEC, through its local office in upper Bong County, it will conduct a recount in Electoral District #4 later today.

Senior Elections Magistrate for Upper Bong County, Daniel G. Newland, said the recount will be conducted in nine of the 84 polling places in the six precincts of the District.

Newland named the precincts as: Shankpalai Public School, with code #06102, housing polling places 1, 2 and 3; Nyensue Palava Hut, code #06088, housing polling places 1 and 2; Kollieta Public School, code #06092, polling place 2; Foequelleh Public School, code #06018, polling place 1; Payeta Public School, code #06064, polling place 2; and Bellemu Public School, code #06008, polling place 3.

Incumbent representative Lester Paye and three-time defeated candidate Susannah Lorpu Mator filed separate complaints of election irregularities to the NEC. Hearings were conducted by the NEC hearing officer at the NEC office in Gbarnga resulting in today's recount.