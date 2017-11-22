Liberia: Ma-Watta Clinic Celebrates 10th Anniversary, Honors Staff

The saying, "Give a man his flowers while he is alive for him to smell its fragrance," was over the weekend manifested when Mrs. Dialokai G. Kemayah and Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr. founder, medical coordinator and Board Chairman of Ma-Watta Medical & Eye Clinic, honored five staff members with certificates and gifts for their long, dedicated and outstanding service to the center.

Ma-Watta Medical & Eye Clinic is a subsidiary of Ma-Watta Group of Companies, Inc.

Commending the honorees, Kemayah, who is also the chief executive officer, recounted the significant contributions of the honored staff, including their commitment during the insidious outbreak of Ebola in 2014.

Kemayah said the program was meant to identify with them for "having endured the pains for the last 10 years and providing services to residents in Paynesville in particular and Liberia in general."

The program was held at Ma-Watta Medical & Eye Clinic facility, located at Police Academy junction in Paynesville City.

Kemayah said the clinic is not all about profit making, but providing health services to the 'good people' of Liberia.

"We have patients from outside Montserrado and far from neighboring Paynesville; and that's all happening because of God's blessings first and of course, the dedicated and committed service of you the staff of the clinic; without you we won't have a clinic.

"So, the staff that are here for the patients and without the patients also the clinic wouldn't exist, so we also want to use this time to say hats off to all of our patients, who since the last ten years continue to obtain services from our clinic.

"We value the support of our patients and we want to assure you and all Liberians that Ma-Watta Medical & Eye Clinic will continue to provide valuable services to the Liberian people as far as their health is our concern," Kemayah said amid thunderous applauds.

He told the honorees that health is an essential component of any society and without a healthy people there can be no growth and development in any country, "and this why we consider medical services as at Ma-Watta Group of Companies very pivotal to Liberians."

"From our background, we cherish customer care and services and our golden rule here at Ma-Watta & Medical Eye Clinic is that our patients are our kings and queens and their concerns matter most to us than even ourselves, because our doors are open 24-hours for them.

"There are a number of our current staff members who began this journey with us; they never relented but remained devoted and committed to the mission of Ma-Watta Medical & Eye clinic.

"Our staff come to work on time, and though we have no outside funding, they are here with us. So as a business we thought it fair to motivate our staff, those who have been with us for the last 10 years and have been most outstanding in the performance in their services to the company patient and other staff," he said.

Speaking earlier, Mrs. Kemayah, medical coordinator, acknowledged the staff for being with her for the past 10 years.

"It is not easy in Liberia and the world at large to have a business; it has only been by God's grace that we have come thus far because we have remained focus to serving humanity," she said.

For their part, the honorees in brief remarks expressed appreciation to the management for the recognition and called on Liberians to work together for the growth and transformation of the nation.

Those honored included Benedict S. Geekor, (business manager), Evelyn McGee (nurse assistant), Oretha Nyumah (vaccinator), Elijah Jah (caretaker) and Moses Fahn (deputy caretaker).

Ma-Watta Medical & Eye Clinic provides services including laboratory services, vaccination and 'well-baby clinic', antenatal and maternity care, while the facilities include private, semi-private and general wards.