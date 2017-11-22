Liberia: Business Development Service Training Underway in Four Counties

Monrovia — The UNDP Business Opportunities Through Support Services (BOSS) Project is conducting a 4-week Business Development Service and Entrepreneur training in Four Counties.

The Training of Trainers (TOT) is a pilot program that commenced in Gbarnga Bong County and is expected to extend to Nimba, Margibi and Grand Bassa Counties.

About 25 local business development service providers selected from the four Counties are undergoing these exercises to improve the quality of entrepreneur services at the County level.

In Bong County, the first 5-day training managed by an expert facilitator, saw the trainees being introduced to the module of facilitation.

Marcus Zarway, the Project Manager of the BOSS Project says at the end of the exercise, those service providers that will be vetted and certificated will be used to support other small and medium business entrepreneurs in their respective localities, through training opportunities to improve service delivery.

Mr. Zarway praised the participants for the level of cooperation demonstrated during the first week of the training in Gbarnga.

"We did not make mistake in selecting you as recipients of this training. You have so far demonstrated and proven your quality, maturity and experience. UNDP looks forward to the continued partnership" Zarway intimated.

The training was facilitated by a master trainer Wilson Idahor of Top Consulting Incorporated. Mr. Idaho implored the beneficiaries to fully utilize the knowledge and skills acquired to enable the BOSS project succeed.

"We are depending on you as the first group to initiate the process of providing business development services at the County level. You are part of a solution. If you are helping small businesses and entrepreneurs to improve their services, it creates more jobs, since government alone can't do it" Idahor stressed.

He urged participants to take advantage of the opportunity to contribute positively to enhancing the decentralization program in Liberia.

For his part, UNDP program Analyst Willie Davies, expressed appreciation to the facilitator and Service Providers for the level of participatory approach and seriousness demonstrated during the training session.

He urged the trainees to apply the skills and knowledge attain for the growth and development of small and medium size businesses in their counties.

"I urge you to see this training as a challenge- to apply your skills at the county level" Davies noted.

'BOSS' is a UNDP supported project in partnership with the Ministries of Internal Affairs and Commerce. It was established to enhance decentralization by supporting micro and small and medium enterprises policy implementation in Liberia through the establishment of Business Support Service Centres at the County level, which will strengthen capacities of youth, women and agri-producing enterprises.