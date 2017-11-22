Liberia: Business Community Seeks Travel Ban for Politicians Protesting Election Results

Monrovia — Concerns over "delay" of Liberia's electoral process are increasing in most sectors of the country, mainly the business community.

On Tuesday, a group of concern business professional under the banner, Liberian Entrepreneurs and Vendors United for Economic Stability (LEVUES) held a peaceful assembly at the United States Embassy, near Monrovia against what they called, slow pace of the country's electoral process.

They called on the US Government to place a travel ban on all political actors concerned in the current electoral process.

According to them, the situation is affecting their businesses while earning means for their households have become difficult.

Presenting a petition to the US Embassy Tuesday, November 21, the chairperson of the group, Natalyn Omel Beh said they have reliably learned that these political stakeholders, who were bent on delaying the electoral process are opting for an interim government.

"As we speak, leaflets soliciting signatures and contact details of marketers for meetings regarding support for interim government arrangements are being dropped in our various market places.

Also Cllr. Francis Johnson Allison, former Minister of Justice of Liberia is reported to have suggested an interim government during a radio show on Truth FM 96.1," Beh told FrontPage Africa.

According to her, an interim government would introduce a leader not favored by majority, which might lead to instability in Liberia.

She wants the US Government take an action to discourage plans by politicians who according to her are intending to plunge Liberia into chaos and then will fly their families abroad.

"We call on the US Government to stop granting visas to all key political actors, their children, wives and immediate family members, who are intending to leave Liberia. In cases where visa has been issued, the US Embassy should cancel those visas."

They further want the US Government to engage all the relevant parties beyond its embassy's recent position and ensures the election is held in time.

The group also pleaded that the institutional and other challenges confronting Liberia's electoral system be addressed by the Americans.

"The US Government must take other actions, including a caveat of travel bans on would be disturbers of the country's peace and stability during and after the final results are announced."

"Madam Beh noted that the current electoral delay has created fear for their goods to be released from the Freeport of Monrovia due to lack of assurance of security in Liberia.

She said their businesses are now depreciating due to limited income while at the same time commercial banks are unwilling to give them loan.

"We have goods at the Freeport of Monrovia but afraid to bring them out because we are not assured of stability. "

"Most banks do not want to give us loan or even short-term overdraft, even though we have very good credit records with them," Madam Beh said.

Beh said - "Our shops are empty; we have money to buy goods and fill them for the festive season but we are afraid to send for goods. Our sales have drastically dropped, especially for non-food items because most people are buying only food items."

According to her, they are from different political parties.

Receiving their statement, a staff of the US Embassy lauded the group for conducting itself in a civil manner and assured them of conveying their quest to the US Government.

"Thanks you I will deliver it to the US Ambassador," the female staff said.