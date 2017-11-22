Liberia: Institute of Basic Technology Launches Stem Lab for High School Students

Monrovia — It was a room filled with excitement on Friday, November 17 when group of Liberians including students, educational stakeholders, family members and friends gathered to witness the official dedication of the Institute for Basic Technology's STEM laboratory for high school students in Sinkor, Monrovia.

STEM is an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

The students (tenth to twelfth graders) were excited because for the first time in their studies, they have access to laboratory and can physically see and experiment what they have been learning over the years.

"It is my first time entering a lab. We just learn by imagination; but to come see, feel and touch some of these things like the microscope makes me very excited. I am now becoming to have interest in Science subjects," an excited Theresa Kollie enthused.

"The program is beneficial to us because some of us do not have the opportunity at our schools to get a microscope and other instruments to do basic lab experiments."

"I extend my thanks and appreciation to the IBT family for this kind gesture," intoned Jackie Dennis of the Building for Tomorrow International Mission School.

Elijah S. Bowah of the Voice of Education School System added - "I am so much happy because I remember since I have been going to school this is my first time entering a laboratory."

"On my first day when I was asked by my lab Demonstrator to view some specimen through the microscope, I was confused. I had no idea on what we were going to do. Now I am developing interest in Biology. I am so much happy to be part of this great program."

But not only the students were glad, it was a dream comes true for the brains behind the project, Mr. Rodney Bollie Co- Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Institute of Basic Technology, and his wife Dr. Sylvia Bollie who is also a co-Founder of IBT.

Mr. Bollie, in brief remarks during the occasion averred that as Liberians from a humble background, he and his wife had the opportunity to be schooled in the United States through the help of family members and Church; and therefore as a way of giving back, they decided to use their meager resources to launch the IBT's STEM labs for high school students free of charge.

He noted that the program will run for five years in its first phase and is expected to benefit 435 students from six schools including the Saint Mark African Methodist Episcopal School, People's Institute, George E. Simmond High School, the Voice of Education School System, Apostolic Foundation and the Building for Tomorrow International Mission School all in Sinkor.

"What's happening today is a dream; a desire to not just give back; because when I look at Liberia, I see me, I see Sylvia and I see what education can do through hard work and by the grace of God."

" Through the 435 students we serve from the six schools, we are happy not just to help them, but to empower them to be able to dream and not have their dream based on geographical limitations."

"We want to let them know that even here in Liberia they can be what they desire to be."

"This is what the story of IBT is: to help the children write their own story just how we were able to write our own individually and make their lives a success. And I believe through that it can also empower them to pull the next person up," an emotional Bollie intoned.

He said currently they are dealing with schools in the Sinkor area because of logistical constraint; but plans are underway to establish a branch in the commercial district of Redlight in Paynesville and in the near future set up a STEM lab in each of the fifteen counties across Liberia.

Mr. Bollie, who has a Master in Electrical Engineering, added that IBT runs five laboratories including Biology, Chemistry, Computer Science, Mathematics and Physics and are all staffed with competent teachers and demonstrators with at least an under graduate degree.

Also speaking, Dr. Sylvia Bollie noted that she was excited to work with her husband in helping the students and added that they are soliciting support from individuals in out of the country in whatever meaningful way to keep the program running free of charge.

Dr, Bollie, who works as a Medical Doctor in the United States averred that it was mind boggling that students studying biology and other science subjects will complete high school without seeing a microscope or having any laboratory experience; something she described as a serious impediment that needs to be addressed.

"Our goal is to have everyone who is learning biology use the microscope, do dissection; and in Physics build the ram and a lot more."

"We want to have them see what they are learning and not just through conceptual. We want to enhance their critical thinking and create innovation, because once you understand the basic science, then you can create," she enthused.

Madam Aba Hamilton-Dolo, the Commissioner on Education and Prevention at the Liberia Anti Corruption Commission (LACC), who served as the Keynote Speaker thanked the young Liberian couple for initiative and pledged to under write the cost of a year salary for one of the staff.

"I pray and hope that as we stay at the crossroad and the new government come and take over, people will make education a priority; not what we say but what we do. I challenge the young people that are recipients of this program to make their light shine."

"They should use the opportunity to enhance their studies and make a commitment that upon graduation, they will give back to the program to benefit others before them," she averred.

The Director for STEM Education at the Ministry of Information (MOE), Madam Sangay Faeflen hailed the Bollies and pledging the MOE's cooperation, called on them to integrate some Science teachers in the program.