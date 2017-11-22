Liberia: Dark Clouds Hangs Over Sable Mining Bribery Trial Conclusion

Monrovia — For more serious countries focused on maximizing national resources for the overall development of the country, condoning bribery, corruption and misapplication these resources is abominable.

This is evident by the recent arrest of top-notch former African government officials and diplomats by the United States government for their role in masterminding grand syndicates to secure business rights for a Shanghai-based energy and financial conglomerate.

Right in the high walls of the United Nations in New York, Chi Ping Patrick Ho, Hong Kong's former Home Secretary, and Cheikh Gadio, a one-time foreign minister of Senegal, plotted the deal, according to reports.

Ho and Gadio fitted Idriss Deby, the long-time president of oil-rich Chad, and Sam Kutesa, a Ugandan foreign minister who served as president of the UN General Assembly from 2014 to 2015 into their plans in order for the deal to be adequately ripe for consummation.

The criminal complaint unsealed by U.S. prosecutors on Monday, Ho and Gadio engaged in a multi-year scheme to bribe Deby and Kutesa in exchange for "business advantages" for the energy company, a multi-billion-dollar Chinese company that operates in the oil-and-gas and financial sectors.

Ho was arrested Saturday afternoon and appeared before a federal magistrate Monday, the Justice Department announced Monday. Gadio, who served as foreign minister of Senegal from 2002 to 2009, was arrested in New York last Friday afternoon and presented to a federal magistrate Saturday. Both remain in federal custody.

The pair has been charged with criminal bribery in violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) and international money laundering.

The FCPA bars companies from bribing foreign officials to gain a business advantage.

Acting Assistant Attorney of the United States, General Kenneth A. Blanco, said - "Their bribes and corrupt acts hurt our economy and undermine confidence in the free marketplace."

Why's It Different in Liberia?

Since May in 2016, a not too different scenario was uncovered in this poverty-stricken Liberia where citizens have completely lost confidence in the government for its inability to evenly distribute national resources.

The highly classified bribery scheme involving high level officials of government and individuals closed to the power that be was exposed international whistle blower Global Witness.

In its report dubbed The Deceivers Global Witness revealed how over US$950,000 in bribes and other suspicious payments by UK mining firm Sable Mining and its Liberian lawyer, Varney Sherman.

According to the report, Cllr. Varney Sherman told Sable that in order to obtain the Wologizi contract, the company must first get Liberia's concessions law changed by bribing senior officials, according to a source familiar with the discussions.

The account is backed up by leaked emails and company documents seen by Global Witness.

Sherman then began distributing Sable's money to some of Liberia's most important government officials, the report said.

These officials include former Speaker of the House of Representatives, J. Alex Tyler US$75,000, former Chairman of the National Investment Commission (NEC) US$50,000, former Minister of State for Finance and Economic Affairs US$50,000, Dr. Willie Belleh, former Chairman of the Pubic Procurement Concession Commission US$10,000.

President Sirleaf's son, Fombah Sirleaf was also mentioned in the report to have benefitted a travel to South Africa at the expense of the Sable in the tone of US$9,168; Ernest C.B. Jones, Deputy Minister of Lands, Mines and Energy is said to have received US$4,500.

Investigation by the Special Presidential Taskforce to investigate the Global Witness report unmasked 'Big boy 1' and 'Big boy 2' who were said to have received US$250,000 each to former Mines, Lands and Energy Minister Dr. Eugene Shannon and his deputy Ernest C.B. Jones.

When the matter was taken to court and arrest warrants were issued for key players, like Cllr. Sherman, it was quite ironic that the so-called ordinary citizens, whom it is believed are affected by these kinds of improprieties the most, were prepared to give themselves of shields to prevent the arrest of Sherman. His arrest Writ of Arrest issued by the court was termed political by some, especially members of the governing Unity Party.

The case has since suffered several hitches due to legal technicalities often employed by the lawyers representing the defendants.

The Chief Prosecutor, Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa, admits that at some point in time, the prosecution team was frustrated over the manner and form in which the case was being handled by the lower court, which prompted them to seek the intervention of the Supreme Court for the overturning of some rulings made by judge Yormie Gbeisay who then presided over the case at Criminal Court "C".

With all these legal wrangling, the case was stalled at the Supreme Court for several months - leaving many Liberians to believe that it has died a natural death. But that is not the case, the Supreme Court recently ruled in a petition for a Writ of Certiorari filed by the defendants, denying their request and ordering the resumption of the trial during this November Term of court.

The case is resuming at a point in time where the lead defendant, Cllr. Sherman, is serving a lawyer for ruling Unity Party (UP) which joined the Liberty Party to reject the results of the October 10 elections.

He also looks forward to being elected as President Pro-Tempore of the Liberian Senate come the 54th Legislature.

As President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's administration which pledged its commitment to pursuing the case to a judicial conclusion comes to an end, what becomes of the trial should the Unity Party comes to power?

Legal pundits say, under no circumstance would a Unity Party government, led by current Vice President Joseph Boakai prosecute Sherman who has played significant role in bringing him to power.

On the other hand, the same question goes for Tyler, whose removal as Speaker, was grossly orchestrated and implemented by some members of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), but is now a cherished member of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) after joining alliance with the party.

Obviously, the commitment towards pursuing this case and setting precedent for the fight against corruption of any form in Liberia might not be achieved as various political parties have offered themselves as safe haven for disgraced corrupt officials whom society continues to honor.