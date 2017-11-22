Liberia: Treatment Observatory Sets Up to Monitor Diseases

The International Treatment Preparedness Coalition (ITPC) has set up treatment observatory to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria in the country.

With grant from Global Fund (GF) for LibNep+ through the ITPC has submitted and obtained under regional project, funding of the GF to setup treatment observatory to fight the three diseases in Liberia.

In a release issued Thursday November 16, 2017 in Paynesville by the program manager of LibNep+, Bati Nah said the ultimate goal of the project is to accelerate by 2020 the national objectives to achieve the 90-90-90 target initiated by UNAIDS with a well hope to end AIDS across the world by 2030.

"The three priority areas for the project which is to be launched next week in Monrovia," the release maintained, "is to formalize and expand community observatories on treatment in large target countries; create a regional observatory on the treatment, and to monitor the capacity of 11 national networks of HIV positive people to follow up treatment."

"In its operational phase, interventions at the country are articulated around the exercise of data collection at the level of the level of the sites (health centers, hospitals, community structures, etc), and the development of advocacy for improving access to antiretroviral treatments and monitoring of drug stock in and stock out," the release maintained.

The group also indicated that with its main office currently in Paynesville, teams of employees are deployed in two of the high prevalence counties, Grand Bassa and Montserrado.