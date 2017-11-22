Liberia: Govt Continuous Delay Frustrates Haddad

Sometimes last year, the Chief Judge of the Commercial Court, Eva Mappy Morgan ruled in favor of Prestige and Alliance Motors, denying state lawyers' appeal asking the court not to get involve into a US$10.7 million vehicle debt case filed in that court, but the judge however stood her ground by ordering the payment to businessman George Haddad.

The ruling by Judge Mappy followed years of litigation, involving the government and Prestige and Alliance Motors, one of the leading dealers in vehicles and spare parts in Liberia, and owned by Lebanese businessman George Haddad.

In her ruling, Chief Judge Eva Mappy Morgan said the action that established the Commercial Court in 2010 gives it jurisdiction to handle all commercial matters without intimidation and denied state lawyers' argument on whether it has jurisdiction to handle the case, and therefore asked that the payment be made to the businessman without delay.

But up to date the $10.7 million principal debt excluding interest in question, after years of delayed allegedly by the government, it is yet to settle its financial obligation with the chief executive officer of the Prestige and Alliance Motor Corporation, George Haddad.

Consequently; the case was scheduled for yesterday November 21, 2017 at the Commercial Court at the Temple of Justice with the government lawyer praying for continuance after legal representation was placed on the record.

But speaking on Tuesday November 21, 2017, the legal counsel representing Prestige and Alliance Motor Corporation (Mr. George Haddad) asserted that the continuance delay by the government of Liberia to put an end to the case involving Mr. Haddad is only intended to frustrate the effort of prominent clients.

George Haddad is said to be the chief executive officer of Prestige and Alliance Motor Corporation.

The case emanated in 2014, when lawyers representing Prestige and Alliance Motors filed an Action of Debt lawsuit against the government claiming US$10.7 million for vehicles and spare parts they supplied government since 2003 up to March 2008, and are yet to receive the payment.

According to Cllr. Augustine Fiah, who represented the interest of the Liberian government, he needed time to peruse the document and some of the lawyers who were into the case from the usual start have gone to other parts of the country either on an assignment or in preparedness of the Bar Convention.

Cllr. Fiah said he was not informed about the hearing today so Judge Mappay should grant his excuse for a continuance in the matter.

However, the legal counsel for Haddad, Cllr. Moses Paygar said that the continuance delay by the government of Liberia to delay the trial is unjust and only intended to frustrate the effort of a prominent businessman.

Cllr. Paygar pointed out that Cllr. Augustine Fiah excuse is poor because in January 2015 he signed as the only lawyer in a motion to dismiss the case against the plaintiff and that the government has enough fund to pay more lawyers as compared to the plaintiff so the excuse that a particular lawyer is not present is only intended to hijack the justice system and that the court should not listen to such.

Meanwhile, the Commercial Court Judge took note of the assignment and the return by the Ministry of Finance, and the government of Liberia. Judge Mappy said that the parties are aware of the assignment for November 21, 2017 and order the case to commence.

However, after few minutes of chamber hearing, Judge Mappy rescinded her decision and ordered that the case be adjourned for December 1, 2017 because the parties have agreed on the precise date.