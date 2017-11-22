Gambia: Court Orders Accused to Continue Treatment At Tanka Tanka

Basse High Court presided over Justice Simeon A. Abi has ordered Muhammed Kissima Nemega to continue treatment at the Tanka Tanka psychiatric Hospital until such a time that he is fit to stand trial.

The accused person is charged with murder contrary to section 187 of the Criminal Code.

The particulars of offence stated that the accused between September and October 2014 in Basse, caused the death of his mother, Jankey Danso, by hitting her with a pestle on her head.

The prosecution had closed its case after calling four witnesses. However when the accused was called to open his defence, counsel S. Kenedy reported that they could not interview him to prepare for his defence because the accused was too unstable and the court thereafter made an order for examination of the accused as to his mental state.

During Monday's sitting, a prison officer submitted a report dated 16 November 2017 to the court stating the current mental state of the accused.

The medical report stated that the accused is getting better under treatment and that he is improving so far as he takes medication.

The report concluded that the accused suffers "chronic psychosis" and the presiding Judge disclosed that the accused shall continue treatment at the Hospital in Tanka Tanka.

The trial Judge ordered that a further report should be submitted to the court in January 2018 and the matter was adjourned until 22nd January 2018.