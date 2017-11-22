Gambia: Basse High Court to Deliver Judgments in Two Capital Offence Cases

Basse High Court presided over by Justice Simeon A.Abi on 20 November 2017, adjourned two capital offence cases for judgment.

The two cases are the State against Ebrima Gagigo and State against Fatou Marong.

Ebrima Gagigo is charged with manslaughter and Fatou Marong is charged with murder contrary to the laws of The Gambia.

The prosecution alleged that Ebrima Gagigo, 21-year-old driver and a native of Niamina village in the Central River Region, on 16 May 2016, at Jareng, unlawfully caused the death of one Alagie Cham.

On her part, the prosecution alleged that Fatou Marong, on 12 November 2016, at Fullabantang village in the Central River Region, unlawfully caused the death of her brother-in-law, Sulayman Wanja, by stabbing him with a knife in the chest.

The prosecution called six witnesses and tendered several exhibits to prove their case whilst the accused testified and called two witnesses to testify on her behalf (her sister and her husband).

During Monday's sittings, State Counsel, Lamin Jarju and lawyer D.O. Patience Candia of the National Agency for Legal Aid (NALA) adopted their written brief of arguments.