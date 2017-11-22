22 November 2017

Gambia: Gtuccu Financial Bureau Loan Officer Charged

By Isatou Senghore-Njie

Magistrate Abeke of the Kanifing Magistrates' Court yesterday granted court bail of D1,500,000 to Ebou Touray with two Gambian sureties who should swear to an affidavit of means and deposit their ID cards.

One of the sureties must deposit a title deed.

This was after the accused denied the charges of stealing by clerk or servant, fraudulent false accounting and destroying evidence.

The charge sheet on count one read that the accused, Ebou Touray, between May 2016 and April 2017, at the Gambia Teachers Union Co-operative Credit Union's Financial Bureau, in the Kanifing Municipality, being a loan officer and by virtue of such a position, stole from members accounts D1, 285,000, being the property of the members of the credit union in trust of Gambia Teachers Co-operative Credit Union.

Count two read that being a loan officer and by virtue of such a position, having already tampered with various accounts, entered into the credit union's ABACUS system wrong figures meant to cover his act.

Count three stated that being a loan officer and by virtue of such a position, having tampered with various accounts unlawfully disposed off loans, firms and supporting documents of various members of the credit union.

The case was adjourned until 27 November 2017, for hearing.

