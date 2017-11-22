Gambia: Customs Are Key Drivers of Economy - Vice President Says

The vice president of the republic of The Gambia Fatoumatta Jallow-Tambajang has spoken extensively about the importance and the role of customs in revenue mobilization and said customs are key drivers of economy.

She made this statement while delivering her official opening of three-day World Customs Organization WCO -WCA for West and Central Africa at Coco Ocean hotel from 20th to 22nd November 2017.

The forum was aimed at bringing customs experts from West and Central Africa together purposely to discuss issues affecting their sub-regions - the challenges, achievements shortfalls and carved out the way forward.

In her speech, VP went on to lament on the need for payment of taxes and said payment of taxes at borders is fundamental to our economy. She added that payment of taxes requires everybody's business.

She said the government of The Gambia under the leadership of President Adama Barrow is honoured to host this meeting, which she says, shows the confidence the West and central Africa has in GRA through the government of the Gambia. She said that Gambia is blessed with democracy, the rules of law; respect for human rights good governance.

She said the customs are very relevant institutions and are one of the key drivers of the economy. She hinted the importance of paying tax, saying it is an incumbent on everybody to ensure the payment of taxes.

Good governance, she argued, should be the pillar in West and Central Africa.

VP Jallow also cited that the meeting was mean to craft a roadmap in order to move ahead. "I think Africa as a continent has a lot to offer, regional cooperation is fundamental, we need to learn from each other; and it is important that when we meet; we look at each other critically in our different countries and what work as a continent," she said.

She pointed out the cooperation between West and Central Africa as very unique, saying communication should not be a barrier. "We are the same people, the same culture as customs, and we have the same ambitious which is to ensure the wellbeing of our people."

She also advocate for customs to have more gender sensitive by considering more women while recognising certain individuals who have worked tirelessly and contributed immensely toward the development of GRA such as, the former commissioner General Mr. Tambajang and Anusumana Trawally.