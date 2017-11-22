22 November 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Wuli District Tribunal Found Two Men Wanting Over Bushfire

The District Tribunal of Wuli West has found two men wanting for setting the bush on fire.

Nfally Touray and Baba Danbell, both residents of Barrow Kunda village in Wuli West District were sentenced to pay a fine of D4, 000 each in default to serve six months imprisonment after they were found guilty by tribunal authorities.

Similar fate befell another man who was also found guilt for burning charcoal in the bush without authorisation from district authorities. Bakary Cessay was convicted and sentenced to pay a fine of D2, 500 in default to serve three months imprisonment.

The district head of Wuli West, Alh. Chokeh Jallow, in his ruling warned that the tribunal will not temper justice for anyone found guilty of such unwanted crimes and thus urged the people to desist from such acts.

Also speaking during the sitting of the tribunal, Sisawo Sabally, the assistant regional forestry officer in Upper River Region, raised his department's concern over bushfires, saying it cause serious destruction to the forest cover.

