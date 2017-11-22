Liberia: The Danger of Reverting to War, and the Prospect of Maintaining Peace and Stability in Liberia

Liberians from all walks of life are very better about returning to the ugly past of "war". Many have realized that the first Liberian Civil war was an internal conflict in Liberia from the period of 1989 until 1997 orchestrated by politicians for the ascendency of power.

The conflict killed approximately 250,000 people and subsequently brought into account the involvement of the Economics Community of West African States (ECOWAS), and the United Nations. The peace lasted for a short period, and in 1999 the Second war broke out.

The second Liberian Civil war began in 1999 and ended in October 2003, when the intervention from ECOWAS stop the rebel siege on Monrovia and exile Charles G. Taylor to Nigeria until he was arrested in 2006 and taken to the Hague for his trial. Following the end of the final war, more than 250,000 had been killed and nearly one (1) million displaced.

Half of that number remain to be repatriated in 2005, at the election of Liberia's first democratic female President since the initial 1980 coup d'état of Samuel Doe.Based upon these historical facts, cross section of Liberians hold views that the controversial case involving the four (4) aggrieved collaborating political parties has brought the run-off election to a standstill, and the subsequent slow pace of economic activities which have the proclivity to hamper future plans of the younger generation.

The president, Her Excellency, Madam Ellen Johnson in her quest is struggling for a smooth and orderly transfer of power to a democratically elected president in 2018. She however sends a caveat to Liberians to make use civilly of platforms given to them to discussing national issues and reframe from hateful or insightful messages that allows animosity be created in the minds of citizens that could impede our coexistence as one people.

In furtherance of a peaceful transition, the U.S embassy near Monrovia issues a statement on Liberia's October 10, 2017 elections on November 15, 2017. Said "it was inspired by the 1.5 million Liberians who expressed their commitment to and faith in democracy by the voting in the October 10, 2017 elections' With the ensuing legal steps taken by the four (4) aggrieved collaborating political parties of elections cancellation, the U.S embassy further validates the National Election Commission (NEC) stands of a free, fair and transparent election.

'We have confidence in the integrity of the October elections. No accredited Liberian, regional, or international observation group suggested that the cumulative anomalies observed reflect systemic issues sufficient to undermine the fundamental integrity of the electoral process.

The United States remains committed to Liberia's future and encourage Liberians to conclude the presidential electoral process as soon as possible to allow Liberia's democratic and economic progress to continue".

With the above lines from the U.S embassy, I think it's about time politicians take cue to let go their ego and now drive their advocacy to a democratic runoff election that will gain the admiration of all Liberians who wants a peaceful transfer of power. Liberians believed that if peace is attained in Liberia, the will be additional health care facilities , roads, building of more public schools, stable electricity, provision of housing facilities, improved tax system, improved security system, extension of agricultural programs that will boost the economic growth of our economy.

As we await the expeditious adjudication of these electoral cases, we want the full bench of the Supreme Court to be cognizant of the fact that, progression and retrogression of our beloved state largely lies in their hands. Thus, we are calling on them to be nonpolitical, but ethical as always, therefore, this pen down is a caveat to those who are trouble makers and wanting to play with our peace. Don't temper with our peace for yourself aggrandizement we tired with war.

About the Author: Anthony Roberts is a Liberian Journalist and Founder of the Roberts's Charity Foundation. He also holds Bachelor of Science degree, BSC in Accounting from Cuttington University in Suakoko Bong County. Roberts is a MBA Candidate at the Cuttington Graduate School in Congo Town.He can be reached at +2310886960736 or +231776960736