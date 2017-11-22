Liberia: Business Group Wants U.S. Issues Travel Ban On Politician

Photo: FrontPage Africa

Ambassador Christine Elder

The Liberian Entrepreneurs and Vendors United for Economic Stability, a local business group here is calling on the United States government through its embassy here to place a travel ban on politicians that are calling for interim government.

The group in a press statement signed and approved by its Chairperson Ms. Natalyn Omell Beh submitted to the US Embassy accredited near the capitol on 21 November says the decision comes as a result of the ongoing economic situation that citizens of the country are facing. They blame the current situation on the result of the October 10, 2017 elections.

The group notes that its members are from different political parties including the Unity Party, the Coalition for Democratic Change, and the Liberty, among others. They say prior to their coming together, they have had different views about the outcome of the October 10, 2017 election.

"However, after following the election activities, we have come together in one accord to tell the political stakeholders that enough is enough," the group says. They say Liberia's progress is far more important than personal interest being pursued under the shadow of seeking redress to electoral frauds.

The group says as business people, they have sacrificed their time and stood in long lines to cast their votes. They say doubt over the outcome of the elections has been affecting their businesses. The group adds that as they speak, leaflets soliciting signatures and contact details of marketers for meeting regarding support for interim government are being dropped in their various market places.

The group says given experience from the dark past, it knows that interim government arrangement hands power to people who are not the choice of the majority, but few political elites.At the same time the group calls on the US Government to further engage all relevant parties and ensure that election is held in time and that the institutional and other challenges confronting Liberia electoral system are addressed.