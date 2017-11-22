Libya: Will Gambia Reach Out to the Authorities in Libya to Protect Its Citizens?

The U.S. military has launched new airstrikes against Islamic State militants in Libya, officials tell VOA. U.S. Africa… Read more »

A former Libyan Ambassador had earlier volunteered to look after the affairs of Gambians stranded in Libya. The Government should explore the possibility of having a Libyan citizen serving as Honourary Counsel, in order to protect the interest of Gambians stranded in Libya. It is reported that they are given information that monies are to be given to them by IOM upon their return. Their expectations are being frustrated which has led to some disquiet. Their plight should be handled with greater sensitivity and more responsiveness, to prevent more frustration and alienation.

