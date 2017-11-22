Gambia: Agriculture and Tourism Watch

The Ministry of Finance must be getting ready to give his budget speech to inform the Gambian people, how the economy of the country is faring and what benefits it would give to the people in terms of employment, salary increases and improved services.

Agriculture and Tourism are often identified as the key sectors which have been driving growth. Hence, they are key sectors to watch. Foroyaa has so far been following the agricultural sector very closely and as the trade season comes closer, we would be able to gauge whether the country has a bumper harvest or a diminished one. The tourism sector is also being followed very closely as Gambia benefits from its peaceful change dividend.

It is absolutely essential for the Government to gather the facts and give a proper forecast on growth. The people have large expectations and should be accurately informed so that their expectations of salary increment would be guarded by a knowledge of the true state of the Gambian economy.