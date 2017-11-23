23 November 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Says Investors Already Flocking in

Photo: SABC Digital News/YouTube
Emmerson Mnangagwa speaking in Harare
By Staff Reporter

Incoming President Emerson Mnangagwa says many investors are already showing interests in the country following the resignation of Robert Mugabe on Tuesday.

He was addressing supporters at the Zanu PF party's headquarters Wednesday night after his return from exile. Mnangagwa said Mugabe was the impediment to economic progress.

Mugabe resigned Monday evening after the ruling Zanu PF's Central Committee voted him out and as parliament was in the process of impeaching him.

"The G40 cabal had captured the executive in the name of the president. Orders were now coming from outside for implementation but now we are witnessing a new beginning in our country," he said.

"What we need is the cooperation of SADC, African and also partners outside Africa. We shall achieve a fruitful economy.

"I'm already receiving endless messages from parties who want to grow our economy and we will be meeting soon," said Mnangagwa.

Mugabe had been in power since 1980.

During his rule local industries collapsed and closed while graduates were reduced to touts and vendors.

Mnangagwa said the will of Zimbabweans will take priority before he thanked the nation and speaker of parliament Jacob Mudenda for sticking to and for exercising his constitutional rights.

"He (Mudenda) was under pressure from the then powers, the intention to derail the process was intense but he overcame it and I would like to thank him and all of you for speaking with one voice," he said.

Mnangagwa was elected as Zanu PF's new leader after Mugabe was sacked on Sunday.

He will be sworn in as the new president on Friday.

