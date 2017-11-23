Zimbabwe: Musician Jah Prayzah Praises Zimbabweans

Celebrated youthful musician Jah Prayzah, born Mukudzei Makombe, has commended Zimbabweans for remaining united and peaceful in the fight to remove Zimbabwe's sole president since independence Robert Mugabe.

The artist, who is a brand ambassador of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, appeared to be endorsing political developments in the country which seek to put the economy before politics contrary to what had become characteristic of the ruling Zanu PF party.

The musician said the developments were much welcome to him as an individual who was born and grew up under the stressful Mugabe era.

"I am so over-joyed to see Zimbabwe come together United as one. The last time such love and joy in one place was present, I was not yet born, maive muna (it was in) 1980, so I heard. And to top it all, it was all done in peace," he said on Facebook.

Jah Prayzah's who dons army regalia when performing, applauded the masses for making his latest title track Kutonga kwaro a revolutionary song which inspires Zimbabweans to fight for an environment which allows decent standards of living.

"Even though I was not there I am happy I was with you through my music and would like to thank you Zimbabwe for embracing my new album and letting it speak to you and your lives," he said.

The artist who is currently touring Australia said, "Will be back home soon. Till then, let love continue to flow amongst you and be guided by God above all."

Of late, his music had become known for carrying political undertones, particularly the song Mudhara Achauya which some felt referred to the ousted vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Former First Lady Grace Mugabe and her husband even challenged use of the song at Zanu PF rallies.

The ruling party later adopted the song with the first couple seen dancing to it while mocking Mnangagwa at the last rally a few days before they were put under house arrest by the military.