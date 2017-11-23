22 November 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: 54 Slain By Police Since Friday, Nasa Women MPs Now Claim

Photo: Jeff Angote/Daily Nation
Police confront Nasa supporters with teargas and water cannons on Jogoo Road.
By David Mwere

Nasa women MPs have claimed that 54 people have been killed by police since last Friday and accused Jubilee administration of presiding over the crime.

The leaders, who spoke in Kibra on Wednesday when they delivered food and cash to the victims of police violence, accused the government of sitting back as police killed unarmed civilians.

Led by Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo, Homa Bay County Woman Rep Gladys Wanga and her Busia counterpart, Florence Mutua, the leaders also accused police of stoning private vehicles.

On Friday, some policemen were captured on video hurling stones at motorists in Nairobi as police battled to control Nasa supporters.

"This level of police brutality is unacceptable. If we can't stay together then let everyone have their own country. We will not accept, we will not move on, it will not happen," Ms Wanga said. Ms Odhiambo said that a fundraiser to offset hospital bills as well as burial expenses will be held tomorrow with all Nasa leaders expected to attend.

National Police Service spokesman George Kinoti on Friday denied that police used live bullets in the incidents.

"Five people were killed by stoning in different incidents as they accompanied their leaders after having been caught stealing by enraged crowds. These incidents occurred before police arrived at the various scenes," he said.

Seven people also died in Mathare and Lucky Summer on Sunday, police said.

