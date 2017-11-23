Rwanda Tipped on Achieving Sustainable Economic Growth

The expert added that skills development is central to ensuring sustainable growth as industries and other sectors are able to access skilled personnel locally, which saves the country's foreign exchange.

Leonard Rugwabiza, the chief economist at Ministry of Finance, called for all stakeholders to continuously brainstorm and conduct research on ways that can propel the economy and improve household incomes of Rwandans. "We need to understand where the country has come from, where it is and plan its future growth," he added.

"We need to learn from how other countries have been able to develop and achieve sustainable growth. However, the role of policy-makers, academics and researchers in the country's economic future cannot be underestimated," the official said during the dialogue.

Over last five years, Rwanda has registered impressive economic performance and future prospects remain strong. In 2016, the economy expanded by 5.9 per cent, higher than the global average growth rate of 3.6 per cent. It grew by 4 per cent in the second quarter of 2017 and is projected to expand by about 6 per cent this year.

Taxes weighing down business growth

Many of the participants, however, raised concern over the high taxes, saying they are a big barrier to business development and affect efforts geared at building a sustainable economy. They said that high taxes were one of the main reasons start-ups collapse within a short time.

Rugwabiza, however, said tax burden was being exaggerated, noting that tax rates in Rwanda are not high compared to other countries. He explained that the problem could be low productivity of many enterprises, adding that the tax burden drops with higher output levels. The official said Rwanda's tax ratio to GDP is at 15.7 per cent.

The tax burden is not caused by low financial capacity of companies, but it's because many business operators don't have business plans or proper governance systems, which leads to financial leakages and failure to meet their tax obligations, according to Ndahiriwe.