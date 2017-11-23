Kenya: Gor Lead With 7 Players in Stars' Cecafa Squad

Nairobi — Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia produced seven players as the Harambee Stars technical bench named a 25-man squad that will do duty for the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup scheduled to kick-off December 3.

Gor, fresh from bagging their record 16th KPL title, has the highest number of players: goal keeper Boniface Oluoch, defenders Musa Mohammed, Harun Shakava and Wellington Ochieng, midfielders Ernest Wendo and Kenneth Muguna as well as striker George 'Blackberry' Odhiambo.

K'Ogalo's bitter rivals AFC Leopards, who won the GOtv Shield title has a representation of five players in goalkeeper Gabriel Andika, defender Dennis Shikhayi, midfielders Whyvonne Issuza and Duncan Otieno as well as striker Vincent Oburu.

Kenyan Premier League top scorer Masud Juma leads the list of players from Kariobangi Sharks alongside midfielders Patillah Omotto and Ovellah Ochieng.

Defender Benard Ochieng from Vihiga United is the only player who has been named from the National Super League while Sony Sugar attacker Benjamin Mosha and Kakamega Homeboyz defender Charles Momanyi are the notable inclusions in the squad.

The team is set to report camp on Sunday ahead of their CECAFA crunch opener against the Amavubi Stars of Rwanda.

Kenya is drawn in a tough Pool A that also has the Kilimanjaro Stars of Tanzania, the Zanzibar Heroes and guest team the Mediterranean Knights of Libya.

The Harambee Stars will be under the tutelage of new head coach Belgian Paul Put, who is tasked to see Kenya reclaim the regional title they last lifted in 2013 when Allan Wanga's brace sunk Sudan 2-0 at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Harambee Stars Squad:

Goalkeepers

Boniface, Oluoch (Gor Mahia), Gabriel Andika (AFC Leopards), Patrick Matasi (Posta Rangers)

Defenders

Musa Mohammed (Gor Mahia), Charles Momanyi (Kakamega Homeboyz), Dennis Shikhayi (AFC Leopards), Jockins Atudo (Posta Rangers), Harun Shakava (Gor Mahia), Wellington Ochieng (Gor Mahia), Benard Ochieng (Vihiga United), Omar Mbongi (Ulinzi Stars)

Midfielders

Ernest Wendo (Gor Mahia), Whyvonne Issuza (AFC Leopards), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Patillah Omotto (Kariobangi Sharks), Duncan Otieno (AFC Leopards), Ovellah Ochieng (Kariobangi Sharks), Lawrence Juma (Nzoia Sugar)

Strikers

Samuel Onyango (Ulinzi Stars), Kepha Aswani (Nakumatt), George Odhiambo (Gor Mahia), Masoud Juma (Kariobangi Sharks), Vincent Oburu (AFC Leopards), Stephen Waruru (Ulinzi Stars), Benjamin Mosha (Sony Sugar)