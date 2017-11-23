Rwanda: All Set for Inaugural 'Run Blue' Race

All is set for the inaugural Run Blue race aimed at fighting diabetes.

The one-day race which will take place on Sunday is being organized by Rwanda Athletics Federation (RAF), Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC) and Rwanda Diabetes Association (RDA). Run Blue race will cover 21km while the run for fun will cover 5 kilometres.

According to RAF technical director, Jean Pierre Ndacyayisenga over 2000 people and clubs are expected to participate and so far 210 have registered to compete in the one day race.

Teams like APR, Mountain Classic Club, Vision Jeunesse Nouvelle, New Athletes Stars, Sec Academy, Nyamasheke, Kamonyi, Burera, Ntarama and Huye are expected to submit their list of athletes on Friday.

Ndacyayisenga said that the event will be annual.

"We want to build it into a strong race which will provide many good athletes in future," Ndacyayisenga added.

Crispin Gishoma, the head of the Diabetes Association (RDA) said that they want to sensitize people to do sports which will protect them from life style diseases like Diabetes.

"We want many people to turn up for the event because it is a good platform to raise awareness about healthy living," Gishoma added.

The winner of the race will work away with Rwf100,000, the second will get Rfw80,000 while third, fourth and fifth will get Rwf60, 000, Rfw40,000 and Rfw20,000 respectively.

The big names expected to be part of the race are Salome Nyirarukundo in the women's category while in men's' category it is Noel Hitimana and Jean Marie Vianney Myasiro.