Rwanda: Ingabire Eyes Miss Supranational Crown

Rwanda's Habiba Ingabire is rated among the top contestants in the Miss Supranational 2017 beauty pageant.

The 20-year-old is rated number 20 out of the 71 contestants from different countries vying for the title under the Missosology forum.

Missosology is an online beauty pageant magazine and forum that covers Miss Universe, Miss World, Miss International and Miss Earth. It was created 14 years ago, and it's accredited by various international televisions, magazines and newspapers.

Contestants, who made it to the top five include Colombia's Tica Martinez, Venezuela's Geraldine Duque, Karina Nadila from Indonesia, Poland's Paulina Maziarz and Chanel Olive from Philippines.

Ingabire departed for Slovak Republic last week, to compete in one of the world's most prestigious live television shows.

Prior to her departure, Ingabire spearheaded a charity campaign, where she visited patients at the University Teaching Hospital of Kigali (CHUK).

This year, the pageant is being hosted by two countries- Poland and Slovak Republic. The finale will take place in Krynica - Zdrój in Poland, on December 1.

Ingabire is optimistic that she will bring the crown home and has requested Rwandans to vote for her.

The reigning Miss Supranational is Srinidhi Shetty from India.

Rwanda was first represented at the Miss Supranational in 2012 by Sabrina Kubwimana, who was voted Miss Personality.